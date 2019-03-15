High-rise Four Seasons Hotel coming to SoBro

VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Congress Group, a Boston-based real estate investment and development firm, and AECOM Capital, the investment arm of AECOM, announce today that a Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences will be built in the SoBro area of downtown Nashville.

The new hotel and private residences will be located at 151 1st Avenue South along the Cumberland River, within a block of Broadway, Riverfront Park and Ascend Amphitheater.

A groundbreaking for the development, which will be the first Four Seasons in Tennessee, is expected in April 2019.

At 542 feet tall and 40 floors, the building would be Nashville's third-tallest behind the AT&T Building (617 feet) and the 505 (543 feet) on Church Street, the tallest residential building in Tennessee. Fifth Third Center is 490 feet, Bridgestone Tower 460 feet and the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower is 452 feet.

“This will be one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee,” said Dean Stratouly, president of Congress Group. “Delivered as LEED Gold and standing 542 feet tall, it will be one of the state’s greenest and tallest residential buildings. We’d like to thank the many public and private partners that have aided us in moving forward this generational vision which will redefine the skyline and what is possible in Nashville.”

“We’re proud to bring Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences to Nashville,” said Timothy D. Haskin, senior managing director of AECOM Capital. “City officials and the community have made Nashville a top place to live and visit, as well as a leading corporate destination for world class companies. Our project is a celebration of Nashville’s exciting momentum and its long-term staying power.”

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will include a five-star, full-service luxury hotel with 236 keys, a world-class spa and an array of fitness amenities. In addition, the building will offer for sale luxury residences to be managed by Four Seasons. Compass has been engaged by the Developer exclusively to handle the sales and marketing of the private residences. To register interest in the Four Seasons Private Residences, sign up at nashvilleprivateresidences.com for real-time updates on the project, including exclusive first access to the launch of residential sales.

Construction on the building is expected to begin April 2019 and will be led by AECOM Hunt.