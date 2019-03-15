Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Tennessee officer dragged by off-road vehicle in swarm

NASHVILLE (AP) — Police in Tennessee's capital say an officer was dragged when a group of off-road vehicles swarmed a downtown street.

Citing a release from Metro Nashville police, news outlets report that a four-wheeler dragged Sgt. John Bourque down the road Saturday. Police say around 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and four-wheelers illegally took over Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena.

Police say the suspects fled the scene. Bourque suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

The police union called upon city leaders to emphasize "the safety of Nashvillians and its public servants must be a priority well above the lawlessness that caused several injuries to our officers." Mayor David Briley said police safety "is a top concern."

Groups of off-road vehicles were again spotted across Davidson County on Sunday.

