Stocks end week on high note

VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, as gains by technology firms and retailers lift the market to a strong finish for the week.

Chip provider Broadcom posted solid profits and an upbeat forecast. Its stock surged 7.7 percent. That helped lift others in the sector: Nvidia added 2.5 percent.

Ulta Beauty rose 9 percent after its fourth-quarter results topped estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,822.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 139 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,849. The Nasdaq gained 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,688.

Shares in Asia rose after China's premier pledged support for the country's slowing economy.