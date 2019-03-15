Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Titans releasing right guard Kline amid O-line rebuild

Updated 12:21PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are releasing right guard Josh Kline a year after signing the veteran to a four-year contract.

The Titans announced Friday they have informed Kline he is being released.

Tennessee claimed Kline off waivers from New England in September 2016, and he started 46 games for the Titans who signed him to a four-year extension in March 2018.

But the Titans allowed 47 sacks last season, and now general manager Jon Robinson is busy rebuilding the interior of the offensive line. Left guard Quinton Spain remains a free agent after starting 48 games for Tennessee, and the Titans signed veteran Rodger Saffold on Thursday likely to replace Spain.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

