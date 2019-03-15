HealthTrust announces purchasing partnership

VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Nashville-based HealthTrust is partnering with Kindred Healthcare on a group purchasing and supply chain services deal.

Kindred, with its headquarters in Louisville, is a specialty hospital and rehabilitation company providing services in 45 states.

“In evaluating a new group purchasing relationship, the primary goal was continued support of our high-quality patient care standards through enhanced product access and supply chain efficiencies,” says Scott Nelson, senior vice president of supply chain for Kindred.

“We are excited to begin a new partnership with HealthTrust, which has a reputation for delivering premium value to its members, and an established track record for enhancing operating performance.”

HealthTrust serves more than 1,500 hospitals and health systems and more than 35,500 other member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

“We are honored to be selected as an integral complement to Kindred’s long-term supply chain strategy,” says Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “We look forward to building lasting relationships and creating value in support of Kindred’s mission.”

Trevecca Towers renovation earns award

Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and LHP Capital LLC have earned the Tennessee’s Best Impact Award from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for the purchase and continuing renovation of Trevecca Towers, a Nashville affordable housing property for the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

Tennessee’s Best awards are given to individuals or organizations whose work makes a meaningful impact on the state of affordable housing in Tennessee.

Trevecca Towers, composed of two high-rise buildings located adjacent to the campus of Trevecca Nazarene University, is the largest single-site preservation and rehabilitation project to utilize THDA resources in the state.

THDA allocated more than $90 million in resources for LHP to use toward the completion of the renovation of the senior affordable housing property. LHP purchased the property in 2018 for over $54 million and will keep rent for all 564 units below market rates for the next three decades.

Draper James offers first swimwear line

Nashville fashion retailer Draper James has unveiled its first swim collection with Helen Jon.

The first delivery of the Draper James x Helen Jon collection consists of 20 designs, including swimwear, rash guards, cover-ups and beachside dresses.

Reese Witherspoon, founder and creative director of Draper James, says, “Our customer has consistently asked for swimwear. We are thrilled to offer this staple for her with Helen Jon, a brand known for its excellent quality and fit. I can’t wait to see our customers wearing the pieces.”

The collection is available in sizes XS-XL and prices start at $67. The collection is available at DraperJames.com, its flagship store Draper James Nashville, Draper James Dallas, HelenJon.com and select swim retailers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Draper James,” says Gwyn Prentice, co-founder of Helen Jon. “The brand Reese Witherspoon has created is aligned with our priorities - creating high quality products that fit a woman’s body beautifully and have those special details that set it apart.”

Marriott opens ‘triple-brand property’

Marriott International’s newly built property in Nashville combines three brands under one roof located across from Music City Convention Center.

“Music City is the perfect place for Marriott to make history with its first newly built, triple-brand property,” says Eric Jacobs, Marriott International, chief development officer, Select and Extended Stay Brands.

Developed by North Point Hospitality, the 21-story, $140 million property features design-forward AC Hotels, extended stay Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites.

The property also underscores Marriott’s growing number of multibrand properties that can cater to several customer segments at one convenient location. The company now has 98 properties with two brands, with 144 more under development worldwide.

HCA once again named a ‘most ethical’ company

Nashville’s HCA Healthcare has been recognized for a 10th consecutive year as one of Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, honors companies who distinguish themselves through integrity, corporate character and marketplace trust. HCA Healthcare is one of 29 companies worldwide to be honored 10 times.

HCA Healthcare has a long history of investing in local communities.

In 2018, HCA Healthcare donated more than $41 million to charitable organizations and provided charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care at a cost of $3.3 billion.

Last year, HCA Healthcare colleagues spent more than 150,000 hours volunteering in the communities they serve.