VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Wine in the Winter. An event to benefit The District. This event will feature over 130 wine, beer and spirits to sample in a Winter Wonderland setting in the heart of downtown Nashville. Hilton Nashville Downtown Ballroom. Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Fee: $20-$125. Information

THROUGH MARCH 17

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Information

THROUGH APRIL 7

Cheekwood in Bloom

This annual event featuring beautiful flowers, tours, events and music during multiple weekends every spring. More than 150,000 tulips will bloom by early April, plus plenty of daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and more spring beauties. Fees, hours and more

MARCH 15-17

The Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

From tiny house tours to outdoor living ideas, get inspiration and discounts from nearly 100 exhibitors. Fee: $9 in advance, $11 at the door. Children 12 and under free. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue S. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

REIN Event

Deals, Deals, Deals. This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

American Job Center Spring Job Fair

Coleman Community Center, 384 Thompson Lane, 37211. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dress professionally and bring your resume. Fee: Free parking and admission. Information: 615-253-8920

MTSU to host public lecture on trade

Guest speaker Art Laffer, a former economic adviser for President Reagan, will present his lecture on international trade. State Farm Lecture Hall, Room S 102, in the Business and Aerospace Building. 2 p.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information: 615-898-5916.

Young Professionals Mixer

This event is tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Puckett’s Boat House, 94 E. Main Street, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Discussion will focus on entrepreneurship in the Midtown area, including the thriving industries of technology, health care and more. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville Vanderbilt, 2400 West End Ave. 8-9:30 a.m. Registration required. Fee: free for chamber members and future members. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

After Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

“From Discovery to Recovery” hosted by News Channel 5’s Bree Smith. The program is for anyone interested in knowing more about the services available in the community for women touched by breast cancer. Gallatin Frist United Methodist Church, 149 Main Street. Free lunch provided. Noon- 1 p.m. Information and RSVP: 452-1922

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Good Morning Gallatin

A forum focusing on business and community issues. Sumner Regional Medical Center will once again be sponsoring this informative program. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. 7:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information: 615-452-4000.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Downtown Connect Quarterly Connect Coffee

Meeting will discuss the economic impact the NFL Draft will have on the city, hear information regarding traffic commute changes and alternatives, as well as suggestions to employers on flexible scheduling for employees during this time. Baker Donelson-Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street, First Floor Baker Donelson Center. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. A light breakfast will be served. Information

MARCH 26-30

Tin Pan South

Now in its 27th year, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is the highlight for musicians and music lovers each year. Music fans come from all over the world to see dozens of performances during this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Being a female in a male-dominated career with guest speaker, Deborah Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Member $30, Nonmembers $50.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28,

Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Governor Bill Lee to the 2019 Governor’s Address. Omni Hotel, 250 Fifth Avenue S. 7:45-8:15 registration, networking and breakfast, 8:15-9:15 program. Fee; $40 Nashville, Bellevue Harpeth, Maury and Rutherford County Chamber members. $500 reserved table for 10, $70 future Chamber members. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Legislative Update

Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

Wednesday, May 1

Salon@615

Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information