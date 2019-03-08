Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

University of Tennessee has concerns on sports betting bill

NASHVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee is expressing concerns about legislation to bring sports gambling to the state.

At a House committee bill review meeting Tuesday, university Director of Policy Analysis Josh Warren said there are concerns about college programs that professional teams don't have. He said a fellow student could see a football player walking with a cast in their classroom, and the university's understanding is that the bill would currently allow proposition bets on individual player performance.

Warren added that unless a gaming commission is established, there should be some other changes to state law.

The sponsor, Democratic Rep. Rick Staples, said his bill will have an amendment to allow only mobile and interactive sports betting statewide, without brick-and-mortar locations for betting. Staples said the amendment isn't worked out yet.

