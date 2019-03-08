Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Stocks close higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies and giving the market its third straight gain.

Intel rose 1.5 percent Wednesday and UnitedHealth Group climbed 2.6 percent.

Boeing briefly dipped, but finished slightly higher, after the U.S. said it was joining other countries in grounding the company's 737 Max 8 airplane following a fatal crash of an Ethiopian airliner over the weekend.

The market has been rebounding this week following its worst week since December.

The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,702. The Nasdaq rose 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,643.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.61 percent.

