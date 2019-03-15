From sports to science, a camp for every interest

VOL. 43 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 15, 2019

Camp provides children with the opportunity to connect with nature, participate in human-powered activities and benefit from personal and primary relationships. From academics to athletics, there is a camp for children of almost every age or interest. Here are a few to consider when trying to find the best option for your family.

(Camps are categorized by its main area of interest but most offer a variety of activities. Area schools offer several camps such as academics, athletics and arts.)

General

Barefoot Republic

Camp at Barefoot focuses on Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through an equally diverse platform of artistic, athletic and team-building programs. Day and overnight options available.

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center

Children are encouraged to try new things, get dirty and form memories and friendships that last forever. Camp is filled with sports, art, music, nature, Ruach (spirit) and leadership opportunities within a strong camp culture. Information:

Camp Marymount

Established in 1939, the camp on 340 acres in Fairview offers a rustic Christian environment with four overnight summer sessions – two for girls, and two for boys – to rising first-graders thru rising 11th-graders. With horseback riding, nature, arts and crafts, gardening, archery, riflery, swimming and lots more.

Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Deer Run is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry providing day, adventure and overnight summer camps, family camping, year-round retreat and meeting facilities, and team building through the high and low ropes course experiences. Family events help parents and children connect on a deeper level. Day and overnight options available.

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont

Campers can go on a true outdoor adventure, splashing around in a mountain stream, climbing ridges to an unbelievable view or choosing from a variety of activities to discover nature through hands-on explorations, day hikes and crafts all in the beautiful Smoky Mountains.

Leadership Academy

Youth day camp options include Camp Warner Park nature camp, GROW Enrichment Camp, Camp Bells Bend Beaman adventure day camp, Nashville Sail camp, Teen Leadership Adventure and Mountain Bike Camp with STEM focus for children ages 6-17.

Middle Tennessee YMCA camps/Camp Widjiwagan

Locations all across the area are offering a full slate of summer camp activities including Summer Adventure and Camp Widjiwagan that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Tennessee 4-H camps

Tennessee 4-H operates four 4-H Centers located throughout the state that offer an extensive summer camping program for young people in fourth through 12th grades, as well as camping programs during the school year to accommodate school groups.

Warner Park

One of the Leadership Academy’s programs, Camp Warner Park has a mission of connecting children to nature. Campers will splash in creeks, meet local wildlife and get an appreciation for the great outdoors. The camp day is unstructured by design so campers will have a better opportunity to interact with each other and the environment.

Academic/History

Adventure Science Museum

The ScienceQuest Camp at Adventure Science Center provides a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6, with special programs in the summer for rising seventh- through ninth-graders. Programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. This summer’s themes are robots and technology, music and sound, biology and medicine and dinosaurs and paleontology.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

For the first time in nearly a decade, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will offer a weeklong summer camp program. This time around it’s all about pirates. The program will provide an educational and interactive look into what a pirate’s life looked like and how pirates played a role in Andrew Jackson’s success at the Battle of New Orleans in 1812.

Belle Meade Plantation

Time Travel Camp, an interactive trip through the past 200 years, has children discovering the resourcefulness of frontier years, the richness of Native American culture and the struggle of the Civil War. Campers are divided by grade level for age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Special launch-year pricing available.

Duke TIP at Belmont

Accepted campers spend a week collaborating with teammates and students from other research teams to solve a hypothetical crisis inspired by real-world headlines. The camp is at Belmont University. The collaborative approach gives students the chance to learn about a wide range of disciplines in a fun and exciting classroom/laboratory environment. This year, students will take on a pandemic in one of six research teams including biomedical engineering or broadcast and print media.

Engineering for Kids

With sessions throughout the area, including at Harpeth Valley Elementary, Scarritt Bennett Center, Sky Zone, Harding Academy and Battleground Academy and more, children can learn how to design video games or print their Minecraft creations on 3D printers.

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation Summer Camps offer opportunities for children to enjoy a summer of frontier heroes and creepy critters while experiencing hands-on activities at Nashville’s oldest historic house. Upcoming themes include the War of 1812, docents in training and stitching history.

Math in Motion

Campers engage in puzzles, games and explorations, both individually and in groups, at this Hendersonville math camp. Students will have the opportunity to collaborate with each other as they brainstorm ideas and solve problems to achieve common goals. The mission is building self-esteem and allowing each child to see that math is more than numbers, that it about creative solutions to real life experiences.

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys

With multiple locations across Middle Tennessee and more than 20 years of experience, children ages 5-12 can indulge their love of science in a fun way by choosing from themes like Rocket to Mars Space Camp, Cirque Du Science and Saw It on YouTube.

Nashville Pilot

Specially designed for ages 13-18, Nashville Pilot Camp offers the opportunity to find out what it really takes to learn to fly. Students will learn through hands-on participation of aviation experience, including the disciplines of aviation through science, technology, engineering and math while meeting like-minded aviation enthusiasts their own age.

Tennessee State University Biotechnology

Rising 6-8 graders can learn the basic techniques and tools used in biotechnology, DNA extraction, polymerase chain reaction, restriction digestion and DNA fingerprinting at this camp.

Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Space

Campers learn how scientists discover the secrets of the universe, from black holes to the nature of light, with a camp curriculum created by an expert team of astronomy professors, space scientists and area science teachers. There also is a trip to the United States Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth

Accelerated academic classes for gifted students that encourage problem-solving, compassion and independent thinking. Classes teach kids in subjects from erosion to journalism, debate to chemistry and bioengineering to coding, some with fun themes that revolve around Harry Potter or Star Wars.

We Build Tech Camps

Students learn the basics of programming, immersed in an engaging, real-world environment in which they are challenged to create with code. Throughout the week, they will meet professionals from the technology industry who can speak with students about education, computer science, technology and more. Various locations.

Schools

Battleground Academy

There are several options, from basketball and football to academics and gaming, one week at a time or all summer long. Some themes this year include ACT test prep, culinary, gaming and hacking.

Belmont University

Kids get a collegiate experience with enrichment classes for students K-12. Camps at the school include athletics, music, health, pharmacy and law. Options include a Health Care Academy or Beetles, Bugs and Butterflies.

Ezell-Harding Christian School

Offering weekly day camps, academic and sport options for students of all ages, from volleyball and cheerleading to basketball and soccer. Looking for something a little different? Try Frisbee golf or Legos and coding.

Franklin Road Academy

Pre-K through eighth grade programs feature academics and athletics, including the Titan football camp and the Nike baseball camp.

Goodpasture Christian School

Campers can participate in a range of camps, from soccer and volleyball and other sports, to a Pinterest camp and Shark Tank camp. There are many sport-focused options, including basketball, baseball, football, cheerleading, volleyball, speed and strength, softball, soccer and even yoga.

Harpeth Hall Girls summer camps

Offering summer camp for more than 700 girls, campers can sign up to learn tennis, catch bugs, play basketball, stringing a violin or even stringing gemstones. The Summer Programs at Harpeth Hall offer the same excellence in teaching, leadership and coaching that is found throughout the school year.

Lancaster Christian Academy

Campers (K-sixth grade) can participate in a wide range of options, including art, cheerleading, music, football, drama, dance, soccer, hockey, swimming, gaming, cooking, science, cosmetology and more.

Lipscomb University

More than 60 camps for pre-K through 12th grade with fine arts, academics, athletics and more for what the university calls a “summer experience.”

Montgomery Bell Academy

MBA offers a wide variety of camps, classes and special programs throughout the year. These programs are open to MBA students, as well as the community at large including sports options, academic prep, enrichment camp, drivers ed and summer sports leagues.

Nashville Christian School camps

This summer NCS is offering a wide range of camps for children, including traditional day, specialized sports and academic and fine art-based offerings. Improve on skills or learn a whole new set, from football and cooking to Dungeons and Dragons to drama.

St. Bernard

From Brain Camp to Creative Crafting, there are options for all kinds of kids’ interests this summer at St. Bernard Academy. There are even options such as Escape Games Jr., PAWS camp, summer play days, comedy improv classes and decoupage lessons.

St. Cecilia

Designed to give girls ages 4-17 the opportunity to have summer fun while remaining immersed in learning. Campers will be able to experience St. Cecilia Academy’s academics, athletics and fine arts programs while interacting with faculty, students, coaches, alums and parents.

USN summer camps

University School Nashville offers a full range of varied summer camp options for children in grades K-12, including sports, academics, arts and technology. Each camp session lasts for one week. There are half-day programs and a few full-day programs, as well.

Vanderbilt University

Camps for children who want to stay active or concentrate on a particular sport such as baseball, basketball, football, swimming, soccer, lacrosse and golf.

Specific sports

Climb Nashville

Kids ages 6-12 will get instruction from expert climbing staff along with team-building activities, games and objectives that encourage kids to make friendships, gain confidence and participate in a challenging physical activity.

Nashville Predators Hockey School

An opportunity for boys and girls to learn more about the game of hockey, log quality ice time and receive instruction from qualified and professional staff alongside the Preds Youth Hockey Development team, players, prospects, alumni and/or coaches. Participants are grouped by ability to enhance their learning environment.

Nashville Sail Camp

With options at Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lakes, Nashville Sail Camp offered by Leadership Academy is for all levels of experience from beginner to advanced. Qualified instructors will teach boating safety, points of sail, boat parts, rigging and basic maneuvering. The camp offers a basic level of sailing, focusing on the fundamentals while having a great time on the water.

Nashville Sailing Foundation

Program is intended for children 7-17 and is structured with an eye not only toward introducing young people to sailing, but also toward racing, advanced knowledge of small boat handling and skills in a safe, fun environment. The program is taught by staffers required to complete a U.S. Sailing counselor training course and hosted at Harbor Island Yacht Club.

Nashville Youth Soccer Assn

A recreational soccer league with players ages 3-18 with skill levels that range from novice to extremely experienced with years under their belt from rec leagues.

Equestrian

Creekside Riding Stables Camp

Horse lovers will appreciate the focus on safety, proper technique, grooming, care and tacking, while campers engage in trail riding, lessons, reading a horse’s personality and even making treats for the animals.

Gait Keeper Farm Camp

Campers will spend their day along 88 acres in the bend of the Harpeth River, riding and learning about horses and ponies and riding up to twice daily. Other activities include learning about daily care, the anatomy of the horse, breeds, colors, demonstrations by professionals, horsemanship and more. The camp goal is to educate while having fun with horses and friends.

Peachtree Farms Horseback Camp

Peachtree Farms offers horse riding camps designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages – sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness. Riders are encouraged to become a partner with their mount. Day camps are scheduled Monday through Friday each week of the summer.

Agriculture

Food Initiative summer program

High school students in grades 9-11 in the Clarksville area work in the sustainable garden and community at hunger relief organizations for four weeks. Each youth is sponsored by a business, so he or she might receive a stipend for their work. Diversity is critical to the unique culture we’re seeking to create. Teenagers are selected from a variety of economic, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds.

Gentry’s Farm

Day camp for children in grades 1-6 gets them outdoors and participating in games, crafts, activities and more, all on the farm.

Hickory Hill Farm

Children get to pick their theme for the week from mad scientist, wizardly ways girl power, glam art, a dude camp and Nerf special forces. In the morning, campers participate in their chosen camps with planned activities to fit the theme, and the rest of the day is spent doing other activities on the farm.

Lucky Ladd Farms

Campers ages 5-10 explore the wonder and magic of Lucky Ladd Farms, including working with animals, pony rides, gardening, playing games, participating in arts and crafts, archery, water play, wilderness exploration and more.

Whippoorwill Farm

Children have the opportunity to splash in creeks, climb trees, play in the dirt and get up close and personal with animals – and each other. Campers are encouraged to sign up for activities that truly interest them, such as pottery, camp newspaper, archery or kayaking.

Arts

A Novel Idea

This four-week novel camp is specifically designed for children to learn the art of writing a novel, with their work being published – in paperback and perfect bound – at the end of camp that they will even have the option to sell.

Ann Carroll School of Dance

A variety of performing arts camps for kids age 2-18 that teaches tap, hip-hop, musical theater, tumbling, acting, dance and vocal performance.

Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt

A variety of options are available for young musicians, and in some instances for the whole family, including the Nashville Summer Orchestral Institute for grades 8-12.

Camp Rock Zone

Located in Mt. Juliet, Camp Rock Zone offers themes from rock choir, voice camp, STEM Zone with Minecraft and Lego options for children age 7-11. This year a new Voice Camp will teach students vocal techniques, warm ups and stage presence.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Camp

Children ages 4-15 can explore the gardens, make masterpieces and choose from themes like bugs and blooms, comics and cartoons and printmaking.

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriting Camp

Aspiring songwriters can experience what it is like to be a professional while learning how to hone their craft at the Hall of Fame. Workshops include one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, performance coaching and a showcase for their original works. They will even get to participate in a group recording session at Historic RCA Studio B on Music Row.

Expression City Arts and Fitness

Creative kids can take crash courses in everything from circus and improv to art, dance, aerial skills, juggling, hooping and artistic professional development.

Elite Dance, Music and Art camp

Performing arts camps in Nolensville for children as young as pre-K. Topics include hip-hop, jazz, tap, piano, ballet, pointe, voice, theater and yoga.

Frist Center for Visual Arts

No summer camp this year, other child and family friendly events

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center camps

Hendersonville performance art camp includes a beginner’s course for any child with an interest in combining movement with voice in inventive ways using basic acting techniques, simple rhythms and choreographed motion. Other choices are creative art journaling, sculpture art and abstract painting.

Sarratt Youth Art Institute

This summer’s theme is “A Wonderful World of Art,’’ giving children the opportunity to learn clay, painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, textile arts and more. Campers are grouped in ages 5-6, 7-11 and 12-16. Countries and regions and peoples to be explored through art are Mexico and Central America, Japan, China and Korea, Europe, Arabia and North Africa, South Africa, Southern Asia, India and Sri Lanka, Native American and Aboriginal, and American crafts.

Southern Girls Rock Camp

A summer day camp for girls and gender nonconforming youth ages 10-17 put on by YEAH! SGRC’s mission is to support a culture of positive self-esteem and collaboration among youth while building community through music. SGRC recognizes the potential of every young person to be a strong, talented, creative and empowered individual while providing a safe space.

Watkins College of Art, Design and Film camps

Camps learn to think and follow through on an idea, to accept and integrate feedback, and to see the world through more innovative and richer lenses – all while having while they’re learning, growing and creating.