VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

UK reviews urges new rules to deal with power of tech giants

LONDON (AP) — A review into competition in the U.K.'s digital market says the country needs tough new rules to help counter the dominance of big tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The independent review published Wednesday says global tech giants don't face enough competition and that existing rules are outdated and need to be beefed up.

The British government commissioned the review, which was led by Harvard University professor Jason Fuhrman, a chief economic adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The 150-page report adds to growing calls by leaders in the U.S. and the European Union for stricter regulation of technology companies.

Recommendations include setting up a new "digital markets unit" to give people more control over their data and giving more power to regulators to tackle illegal anti-competitive practices.

