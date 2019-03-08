VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Titans agree with Cameron Wake on 3-year deal The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with Miami linebacker Cameron Wake on a three-year deal worth $23 million with $10 million guaranteed.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the signings won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Wake has 98 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Dolphins. Wake, who turned 37 in January, had six sacks last season.

With the Titans, he will help replace retired linebacker Brian Orakpo and linebacker Derrick Morgan, who's due to be a free agent.

The Titans also agreed to terms earlier Tuesday with guard Rodger Saffold with a four-year deal worth $44 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the agreement told the AP. Saffold, who played left guard the past three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, is expected to replace Quinton Spain, who becomes a free agent Wednesday.

The Titans are looking to better protect Marcus Mariota and improve an offensive line that helped allow 47 sacks last season. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan asked Saffold on Twitter on Monday if he wanted to be best friends, and Saffold responded Tuesday he's ready to be best friends and create something special.

— Reporting by Teresa M. Walker