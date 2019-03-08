Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

New act expands Shiloh battlefield

SAVANNAH (AP) — U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn say a law signed by President Donald Trump will expand Shiloh National Military Park in Tennessee.

A news release from the offices of the Republican senators said Tuesday that a proposal making several battlefields near Shiloh part of the Civil War site was included in a law signed by Trump.

Unfolding over two days in April 1862, the battle between Confederate and Union forces along the Tennessee River at Shiloh resulted in 23,000 casualties.

The Shiloh National Military Park Boundary Adjustment and Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Designation Act designates battlefields at Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers in Tennessee, and Russell House in Tennessee and Mississippi, as part of the park.

Parkers Crossroads also has been designated an affiliated area of the National Park System.

