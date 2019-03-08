Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Nashville schools nix crowdfunding for supplies

NASHVILLE (AP) — A school district in Tennessee says it no longer wants teachers to use crowdfunding websites to get extra school supplies.

WZTV-TV reported Tuesday that the Metro Nashville School District has banned teachers from using sites like GoFundMe out of fear that teachers may be keeping the cash. The district says it's also concerned about what types of supplies would be bought. It's unclear what prompted the district to ban the teachers' use of crowdfunding sites.

The district gives teachers a $200 stipend to spend on school supplies each year. The station says the school board may review the policy later to determine if sites where the teachers can list exactly what they need will be allowed.

