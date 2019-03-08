Stocks end mostly higher; Boeing falls

VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing mostly higher on Wall Street, extending gains for the S&P 500 index into a second day.

Technology and health care stocks did the most to pull the market higher Tuesday. Apple and UnitedHealth each rose 1.1 percent.

Another big loss in Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower for the second day running.

Boeing lost 6.1 percent after many countries grounded the Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday or banned it from their airspace.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow lost 96 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,554. The Nasdaq rose 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,591.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.60 percent.