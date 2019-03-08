Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Fort Campbell survey to assess military community strengths

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell is surveying soldiers, family members, Army civilians and military retirees about the health and readiness of their military community.

Officials with the U.S. Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line say the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment can be accessed online .

The survey is meant to create a snapshot of the quality of life, health, safety and satisfaction within the Army installation environment.

Responses are confidential.

The survey is open through May 30 and takes 10 to 15 minutes to finish. Findings will be available by the end of the summer.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0