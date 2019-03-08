Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Family sues Nashville, officer for $30m in fatal shooting

Updated 2:23PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The family of a black man who was armed when a Nashville police officer fatally shot him from behind in July has sued the city and the officer.

Attorney Joy Kimbrough says the lawsuit filed Monday in Nashville federal court seeks $30 million on behalf of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. It names Officer Andrew Delke and Nashville's government.

Delke faces first-degree murder charges in Hambrick's death.

The suit claims Nashville's police department has a culture of violence and racism and that Hambrick's shooting was at least partly motivated because he was black.

Delke's attorneys have argued he followed his training and state law. District Attorney General Glenn Funk has said Delke could've sought cover and called for help.

The police department and Delke's attorney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

