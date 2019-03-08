Vanderbilt's Corbin notches 800th win

VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin has reached 800 career victories.

The milestone came in the Commodores' first game of a doubleheader Sunday, a 9-1 win over Illinois State.

According to a school news release, Corbin becomes the 26th active coach to reach 800 career wins.

Corbin took over at Vanderbilt in 2003 and is the Commodores' all-time wins leader. He also was head coach for six seasons at Presbyterian.