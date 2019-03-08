Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Vanderbilt's Corbin notches 800th win

Updated 7:33AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin has reached 800 career victories.

The milestone came in the Commodores' first game of a doubleheader Sunday, a 9-1 win over Illinois State.

According to a school news release, Corbin becomes the 26th active coach to reach 800 career wins.

Corbin took over at Vanderbilt in 2003 and is the Commodores' all-time wins leader. He also was head coach for six seasons at Presbyterian.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0