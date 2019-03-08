Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019
Vanderbilt's Corbin notches 800th win
Updated 7:33AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin has reached 800 career victories.
The milestone came in the Commodores' first game of a doubleheader Sunday, a 9-1 win over Illinois State.
According to a school news release, Corbin becomes the 26th active coach to reach 800 career wins.
Corbin took over at Vanderbilt in 2003 and is the Commodores' all-time wins leader. He also was head coach for six seasons at Presbyterian.