Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Bush to speak tonight at Vanderbilt University

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is slated to speak at Vanderbilt University as part of a lecture series.

The university says the 43rd president will be joined on stage Monday evening by Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

A limited number of free tickets for the event were given out only to Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff based on a random drawing. A university spokesman said the event is closed to the press.

Meacham is an endowed chairman and visiting professor of political science at Vanderbilt. He and Bush both delivered eulogies at the funeral of Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0