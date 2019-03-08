Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Stocks mark 1st weekly loss since January

NEW YORK (AP) — Another down day on Wall Street left the S&P 500 with its worst weekly showing since January and its eighth loss in the last nine days.

A disappointing report on hiring by U.S. employers early Friday got trading off to a bad start and was the latest sign of weakness in the global economy.

A day earlier Europe's central bank said it was doing a policy reversal and restoring measures to shore up that region's economy.

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil lost 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,743.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,450. It was down 220 earlier.

The Nasdaq declined 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,408.

