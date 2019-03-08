Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Trump says Michael Cohen lied about not seeking pardon

Updated 9:51AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying his former lawyer Michael Cohen told a "stone cold lie" in claiming that he did not seek a pardon.

Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Friday, denounced his former fixer, who has repeatedly testified against him.

Cohen came under renewed scrutiny after telling Congress that he never sought a pardon from the president.

But the president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that Cohen had lawyers reach out to him last year about the possibility of Trump intervening.

Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly questioned Cohen's credibility.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a variety of crimes, including campaign finance violations. He has admitted to lying to Congress in his initial testimony last year.

