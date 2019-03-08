Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Tennessee governor signs order related to flood recovery

Updated 9:08AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order making it easier for Tennessee to recover from the effects of serious flooding caused by heavy rains.

The order signed Thursday begins the process for declaring a federal disaster after parts of the state set records for rainfall last month. Rain caused flooding in homes, businesses, roads, farms and fields, and led to landslides and highway closures.

Lee's order enables easier delivery of health care, insurance and relief supplies to 83 Tennessee counties affected by flooding. It also helps the repair of state and federal highways damaged by high water.

The order is retroactive to Feb. 6 and runs through April 7.

Lee is scheduled to survey damage in Hardin County and other flood-stricken areas of west Tennessee on Friday.

