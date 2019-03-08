May: UK may never leave EU if her deal rejected

VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May is warning lawmakers that if they reject her Brexit divorce deal next week, Britain may never leave the European Union.

British legislators are due to vote Tuesday on the agreement, which they have already rejected once.

May is seeking last-minute changes to the deal, but the EU is unwilling to reopen the agreement with Britain.

In a speech Friday, May urged the bloc to help her by making changes, saying there needs to be "one more push" to get the agreement approved.

If Parliament rejects the deal, lawmakers will get to vote on whether to seek a delay to Brexit.

May warned lawmakers that could lead to "more months and years" of argument over Brexit. She says "if we go down that road we may never leave the EU at all."