Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Airbnb acquires last-minute booking service HotelTonight

Updated 12:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb is acquiring last-minute booking service HotelTonight in order to boost its offerings.

The two San Francisco-based companies announced the deal Thursday. Terms weren't revealed.

HotelTonight co-founder and CEO Sam Shank will lead Airbnb's boutique-hotel category.

HotelTonight will operate separately, offering discounted rooms for last-minute trips. It has partnerships with thousands of hotels in North and South America, Europe and Australia.

Gradually, some of those rooms — particularly ones in boutique hotels — will also be offered by Airbnb. Airbnb may also direct users to HotelTonight to help them find last-minute properties.

Airbnb lists more than 6 million places to stay worldwide. Last year, it doubled the number of hotels and bed and breakfasts on its site in order to meet users' demands.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0