VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

Southern Women’s Show. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. S. Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: Adults, $11 online, $13 at the door, Youths, $6. Free for those younger than 6. Park at Nissan Stadium (lots N&R) and take shuttle to front door. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Musicians Corner Presents: Band Together

A musical event celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road release. Proceeds benefit Musicians Corner, a nonprofit program that supports local artists while providing free public access to live music in Centennial Park. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $20 and up. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Spring into Health

Free health fair to promote physical, mental, spiritual and financial health and wellness. Hosted by The Junior Service League of Gallatin. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Cheekwood in Bloom

This annual event featuring beautiful flowers, tours, events and music during multiple weekends every spring. More than 150,000 tulips will bloom by early April, plus plenty of daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and more spring beauties. Fees, hours and more

County Sumner Irish Festival

The County Sumner Irish Festival is held on the grounds of an authentic Irish stone cottage built by Irish immigrant Hugh Rogan in the late 1790s. Along with tours of the Irish cottage, live Irish music is a highlight of this event that will have you toe-tapping and dancing along to authentic Irish tunes. Food trucks on-site. Take chairs and blankets for seating as this is an outdoor event. Bledsoe’s Fort Historic Park, 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs, 37031. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $10 per vehicle. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Bridging the Gap: Student Showcase + Call for Connection. Speaker: Gallatin High School CTE Students. Meet GHS students and learn ways to better connect students to the business community. Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Reservations required. Fee: $18 for chamber members in advance. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Information: 615 452-4000.

REIN Event

Ten Ways to Increase Your Rental Cash Flow. Speaker, land-lording coach Jeffrey Taylor, who will share information to help fill vacancies faster, keep tenants longer and maximize rents. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. Fee: Registration recommended. $35 members and guests, $50 couple. 5:30-9 p.m. Information

Salon@615

Greg Iles discusses his new novel, “Cemetery Road.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Additional event: Wednesday, May 1. Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Williamson 101- Open House Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite #150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

MARCH 13-17

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Business Studio: Nashpreneurs Happy Hour at Diskin Cider

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Come connect with other local leaders the second Thursday of every month. Diskin Cider, 1235 Martin Street, Nashville. 5-7 p.m.. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

St. Patrick’s Day Chili Cook-off & Silent Auction

Morning Side of Gallatin, 1085 Hartsville Pike. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fee: $5 for all you care to sample chili. A benefit for Sumner County Food Bank. RSVP: 615-230-5600. Information

MARCH 15-17

The Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

From tiny house tours to outdoor living ideas, get inspiration and discounts from nearly 100 exhibitors. Fee: $9 in advance, $11 at the door. Children 12 and under free. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue S. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Young Professionals Mixer

This event is tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Puckett’s Boat House, 94 E. Main Street, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

MARCH 26-30

Tin Pan South

Now in its 27th year, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is the highlight for musicians and music lovers each year. Music fans come from all over the world to see dozens of performances during this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Being a Female in a Male Dominated Career with guest speaker, Chief Deborah Faulkner. Police Chief, Franklin Police Department. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Member $30, Nonmembers $50.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Governor Bill Lee to the 2019 Governor’s Address. Omni Hotel, 250 Fifth Avenue S. 7:45-8:15 registration, networking and breakfast, 8:15-9:15 program. Fee; $40 Nashville, Bellevue Harpeth, Maury and Rutherford County Chamber members. $500 reserved table for 10, $70 future Chamber members. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Williamson Chamber Legislative Update

Town Hall is designed to update chamber members and the general public on local issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information