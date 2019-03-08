Middle Tennessee real estate trends for February 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 8, 2019

The upward trend of home sales activity in Nashville and Davidson County continued into the second month of 2019.

There were 1,080 home sales recorded in February averaging $326,437 compared to 1,020 sales recorded in February 2018 averaging $314,650, resulting in a 6 percent increase in units sold and a 4 percent increase in average home sales prices.

Through the first two months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded are up 8 percent and average home sales prices are up 4 percent from the same period of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was up 3 percent from last year to $270,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales in February with 121 sales averaging $220,484.

Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price of $769,857 across 7 sales.

26 percent of home sales recorded for the month were between $150,000 and $249,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 10 percent with 23 sales recorded compared to 21 in February 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Home sales in Rutherford County were up slightly in February.

There were 492 sales recorded, up 2 percent from 484 sales recorded in February 2018.

Average home sales prices were up 3 percent from last year to $253,515 compared to $247,325 last February. The median price was $239,550, up 4 percent from the prior year.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are up 5 percent from last year and average home sales prices are up 4 percent.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 143 sales averaging $270,799.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $477,542 across 2 sales.

48 percent of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales in Sumner County were up 10 percent in February and average prices increased 4 percent from the prior year.

There were 276 home sales recorded for the month averaging $277,266 compared to 250 recorded in February 2018 averaging $266,517.

Through the first two months of 2019, the number of units sold are down 1 percent and average home sales prices are up 5 percent from the same period of 2018.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales for the month with 93 sales averaging $282,454.

Cottontown (37048) recorded the highest average sales price of $344,516 across 4 sales.

23 percent of home sales in February were between $150,000-$249,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 200 percent from last year with 3 recorded for the month compared to 1 last February.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales improved in February with an increase in units sold while average home sales prices continue to decline.

The were 357 home sales recorded for the month averaging $527,991 compared to 335 sales last February averaging $535,492 resulting in a 7 percent increase in units sold and a 1 percent decrease in average sales price.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are down 2 percent from the first two months of 2018 and average home sales prices are down 3 percent.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 115 sales recorded averaging $518,913.

Bellevue (37221) recorded the highest average sales price in February of $876,633 across 3 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 14 percent in February with 25 recorded for the month compared to 22 recorded in February 2018.

20 percent of home sales for the month were between $350,000-$449,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.