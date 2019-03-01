Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

EPA says 2017 model year vehicle mileage increased slightly

Updated 11:18AM
DETROIT (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says the average gas mileage for the fleet of U.S. new vehicles rose slightly in 2017 to a record 24.9 mpg.

But an environmental group says the 0.2 mpg increase fell short of the 1 mpg jump required under Obama-era rules.

The EPA says in a statement that the performance raises concerns about the industry's ability to meet, in a cost-effective way, future requirements put in place by the Obama administration. The EPA has proposed freezing the standards at 2021 levels through 2026.

The EPA says automakers met the Obama-era standards. But the Safe Climate Campaign says that happened only because the companies used zero-emissions vehicle and other credits for technology not measured in EPA mileage tests.

