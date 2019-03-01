Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Subscribe Today!
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Anti-abortion group opposes Tennessee fetal heartbeat bill

NASHVILLE (AP) — An anti-abortion group in Tennessee is opposing a bill that would ban most women from obtaining the procedure once a fetus' heartbeat is detected.

Tennessee Right to Life announced Tuesday they are against the bill because it raises too many legal concerns and could weaken the state's current abortion ban.

Specifically, the group argued the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee has already promised to sue the state should the bill pass

Furthermore, the group argued the bill would ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks. This would change current state law which bans abortion beyond viability beginning at 20 weeks.

Gov. Bill Lee, House Speaker Glen Casada and Senate Speaker Randy McNally have all come out in favor of a so-called heartbeat ban.

