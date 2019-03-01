‘Nashville’ TV series being adapted for Broadway

VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Lionsgate and producer Scott Delman, president of Blue Spruce Productions, announced today that the Lionsgate and ABC Studios television series “Nashville,” which ran for six seasons on ABC, CMT and Hulu, is being adapted as a Broadway musical.

Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner who will serve as lead producer, has acquired the live theatrical rights from Lionsgate and ABC Studios, which co-produced and distributed the television show. Additional information, including production dates and the complete creative team, will be announced later.

“Nashville” represents Lionsgate’s first-ever Broadway production, kicking off a series of live stage productions based on iconic Lionsgate film and television properties, a release from Lionsgate states. The show, the release adds, would follow in the recent tradition of “La La Land in Concert,” “The Hunger Games in Concert” and “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage” world tours, as well as the “Now You See Me Live” stage spectacular.

“‘Nashville,’ with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters,” Delman says. “We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music – a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years. Lionsgate has a treasure-trove of sterling I.P., and I’m honored to be a part of this new phase of their live entertainment division.”

“Nashville represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman to bring one of our most beloved properties to the stage in our first-ever Broadway production,” says Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate SVP, global live & location-based entertainment. “It kicks off an exciting slate of iconic Lionsgate properties that we will be bringing to a variety of platforms, transforming them into events that will expand the viewing experience for their fans and take our already successful live entertainment business to the next level.”

The award-winning “Nashville” was set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and followed the lives of country music superstars as well as the emerging performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

Delman has served as producer or co-producer on 55 Broadway productions, including the musicals “American Idiot”; “Ragtime”; “Book of Mormon”; “Hello, Dolly!”; “Fun Home”; “Mean Girls”; and many more. Twenty-eight of his productions have garnered Tony Award nominations for best production of their respective categories, and 10 have won.