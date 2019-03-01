Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

101st Airborne soldiers returning from Afghanistan

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division are continuing to return home from Afghanistan after nine-month deployments.

Fort Campbell says in a statement that two welcome home ceremonies for about 500 soldiers are planned this week at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The first on March 5 will welcome soldiers from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 52nd Ordnance Group. The second on March 9 will welcome soldiers from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Army says the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0