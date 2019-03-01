Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Mt. Juliet tries to stop some abortions with zoning law

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MT. JULIET (AP) — Officials of Mt. Juliet say they've amended the city's current zoning laws to block a new health clinic from performing surgical abortions.

News outlets report the city unanimously passed an ordinance Sunday requiring clinics that perform surgical abortions to be located in industrial zoning districts. Carafem Health Clinic opened Friday in a commercial area and doesn't offer surgical abortions, though it says it plans to offer them later. It currently offers other abortion services to women up to 10 weeks pregnant.

Mayor Ed Hagerty and city commissioners said last week that they'd "take any action possible within the law" to at least stop the clinic from performing surgical abortions. Additionally, they say Carafem hasn't filed city inspection or occupancy paperwork. News outlets are awaiting Carafem's response to that claim.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0