The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Health care, tech lead losses for stocks

Updated 3:11PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early rally and ended broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies.

UnitedHealth Group sank 4.1 percent Monday, the biggest loss among the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Technology companies and banks also fell. Salesforce.com sank 3.7 percent and Charles Schwab lost 2.5 percent.

AT&T fell 2.7 percent after announcing a revamp of its WarnerMedia division, which includes HBO and other cable channels.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,792.

The Dow average lost 206 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,819. The Nasdaq declined 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,577.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.73 percent.

