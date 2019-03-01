Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Nashville charter overstuffs classes, violates fire code

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee school district is moving more than 60 students from a Nashville charter school because of overcrowding.

The Tennessean reports that the students should expect to start at new schools around March 18.

Executive Officer of Charter Schools Dennis Queen said Friday that the school has been putting 18 to 20 students in classrooms meant for eight to 10, a violation of the city's fire code. The school rents space at a south Nashville church building.

Last year, a group of teachers sent the district a report detailing an array of concerns, including the lack of specialized classroom time for students with disabilities as required by federal law.

An investigation is ongoing.

The school's charter is up for renewal this summer.

