Tennessee Treasury holding nearly $1B in unclaimed funds

VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury is hoping to return nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property to residents.

According to the department, that unclaimed property is money that is turned over to the state by businesses and other organizations that cannot locate the rightful owners. Unclaimed property can include uncashed dividends or payroll checks, refunds, trust distributions and more.

To help reunite that money with its owners, representatives of the Unclaimed Property Division are planning to bring an unclaimed property booth to events across the state. At the booth, division representatives will help attendees begin the claims process and answer questions.

A list of outreach events is on the Treasury website at treasury.tn.gov . Tennesseans can also use the site to search for unclaimed property online .