Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

Updated 7:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — eBay is initiating review concerning the future of its StubHub and its classified ads business.

The e-commerce company said Friday that there's no guarantee that the review will result in a sale, spin-off or other business combination involving its assets.

Activist investor Elliott Management said in a letter to the San Jose, California, company in January that it believed it would be better off without those businesses. Elliott wants eBay to focus on its online marketplace, saying that the change in direction could double the company's stock price by the end of next year.

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board. The company will add an independent director later in the year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0