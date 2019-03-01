2 arrested after protesting Forrest statue at Capitol

VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee law enforcement officials have arrested two protesters at the state Capitol amid a protest calling for the removal of a bust of Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The arrests on Thursday marked the latest escalating demonstrations at the Tennessee Legislature this year.

State troopers detained Jeneisha Harris and Justin Jones, two activists who have led sit-ins and other protests at the Capitol.

Prior to the arrest, an object was thrown into an elevator House Speaker Glen Casada was in. Harris was arrested after ducking underneath a rope blocking off the public from getting close to the bust.

Casada told reporters earlier Thursday he supported adding more context or moving the bust to a museum should the Legislature decided to do so.