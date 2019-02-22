Great Smoky Mountains announces new chief ranger

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

GATLINBURG (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has selected a new chief ranger.

According to the park, Lisa Hendy's new position will also be a homecoming. She grew up in Chattanooga, and had her first backcountry experiences in the Smokies.

Hendy is currently the Chief Ranger at Big Bend National Park. She also has served at Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Arches National Park and Rocky Mountains National Park.

Hendy's accolades include the Harry Yount National Park Ranger Award in 2011, one of the highest recognitions a park ranger can receive.

At the Smokies, Hendy will oversee employees involved in law enforcement, wildland fire operations, emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, backcountry operations, and the emergency communications center.