Emergency Response Fund to aid flooding victims

VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

In the wake of record-setting rains, power outages, road closures and water rescues throughout the region, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has created the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.

Grants from the fund will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. Contributions may be made at www.CFMT.org.

Nashville already has surpassed its all-time rainfall record for the month of February with 13.47 inches, the National Weather Service reports. The previous record dated to 1880 at 12.37 inches.

February 2019 now ranks No. 7 on the 10 wettest months in recorded Nashville history, with the Tennessee flood of May 2010 leading the way at 16.43 inches.

The Community Foundation has been involved in disaster response funding for more than two decades, including the 1993 ice storm and 1998 tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, and the 2004 Southeast Asia tsunami.

Heritage Foundation secures O’More campus

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County this week took ownership of the former campus of O’More College of Design at 423 S. Margin Street in historic downtown Franklin.

“The purchase of this campus is a tremendous accomplishment, being that it is the largest preservation project in the 52-year history of our organization,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said. “With the help of our generous donors and lending partner, FirstBank, we will be able to restore the historic integrity of the property, create a community asset and provide a place to experience preservation, arts and education.”

In addition to appointing a new campus advisory committee made up of 16 Williamson County leaders, the Foundation is investing new and existing staff resources in the project. It is seeking candidates for project manager and director of campus planning and business development.

Working alongside new project manager and CEO Bari Beasley, current staff members supporting the project initially include Jill Burgin, executive director of the Main Street program; Wendy Dunavant, senior director of finance and administration; Meg Hershey, senior director of marketing and community engagement Miriam Wiggins, executive assistant and office operations manager; and Blake Wintory, Ph.D., director of preservation

The nonprofit Heritage Foundation plans to restore and rehabilitate the seven-acre site into a multiuse campus with new educational offerings, publicly displayed collections, beautiful gardens, unique private event space, and Williamson, Inc. will create the Idea Center, an innovation and entrepreneurship hub in the Victorian mansion on the property.

Information: WilliamsonHeritage.org

Zeitlin unveils automated ads for new listings

Nashville-based Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty has launched automated ads for its newly listed properties.

The company, founded in 1979 by Shirley Zeitlin, has grown to more than 140 agents and three offices.

The automated ad program generates ads from the property listing and immediately deploys them to a target audience of potential homebuyers throughout the Nashville area for the first week the property is listed. These ads reach local consumers on the websites, social platforms and mobile apps they visit daily.

Ncontracts buys Trupoint Partners

Brentwood-based Ncontracts has acquired Trupoint Partners, adding lending compliance solutions to the company’s integrated risk management platform.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Michael Berman will continue his role as Ncontracts’ chief executive. Trey Sullivan, the current chief executive officer of Trupoint Partners, will continue to lead the Trupoint division and lending compliance solutions for the newly-combined company.

The combination delivers a suite of comprehensive risk management software and services to a rapidly- expanding customer base that includes 1,250 financial institutions located in all 50 states. The transaction demonstrates Ncontracts’ ongoing investment in growth and innovation, and a commitment to comprehensive risk management for financial institutions in the United States.

Ludi launches DocTime Spend

Ludi, Inc., a Nashville-based health care technology and physician-advocacy firm, has unveiled DocTime Spend for health systems and hospitals.

Part of their DocTime technology suite, DocTime Spend provides a financial and data management system that tracks and evaluates an organization’s total “physician spend” – an emerging yet critical financial category in hospital management that refers to the type and amount of physician compensation arrangements within a hospital system.

“Physician spend is a serious blind spot for many hospitals,” says Gail Peace, president and CEO of Ludi. “Without understanding this particular data point and how it aligns with an organization’s overall financial strategy, it’s very difficult for a hospital to improve their bottom-line.

“DocTime Spend simplifies all that by becoming a single source of truth for a hospital’s physician compensation contracts and helping them identify areas of improvement with ongoing data insights.”

Last year, Ludi conducted a survey of U.S. health systems and found that many hospitals constantly struggle to reduce the administrative burden their doctors experience – namely, managing paper time logs. 71 percent of hospitals said getting doctors to submit their time logs when they are due is an on-going obstacle, while 29 percent reported lack of completeness as another key concern.

Vaco acquires Texas consulting, search firm

Vaco, a global talent and solutions firm based in Nashville, has bought Aventine Hill Partners, an advisory, consulting and executive search firm in San Antonio.

The agreement closed Feb. 15.

Together, Vaco and AHP will form a company that provides talent and solutions across a diverse set of industries to more than 10,000 clients globally.

Vaco’s Texas reach has been steadily expanding since July 2006 when Vaco launched in the Dallas market and now has offices in Houston and Austin.

The addition of Aventine Hill furthers Vaco’s expansion to now serve more than 40 markets across the globe.

There will be no leadership or executive changes as a result of this acquisition. Beth Hair will continue on as president of AHP and will work closely with Leslie Hector, executive partner for Vaco’s operations in Texas.

“We are on a passionate pursuit to find and partner with firms who share Vaco’s hunger for helping clients, candidates and consultants,” says Jerry Bostelman, Vaco co-founder and CEO.

Report: State’s January tax revenues increase

Overall January state tax revenues exceeded budgeted estimates, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter says.

Revenues for January totaled $1.4 billion, which is $28.8 million more than budgeted and 2.81 percent greater than revenues received in January 2018.

“January sales tax revenues, reflecting consumer spending that occurred during December, remain strong and represent 22 consecutive months of positive growth,’’ McWhorter says. “The second quarter growth rate from sales activity was 6.05 percent compared to last year, representing the highest growth rate in three years.

Hall income tax revenues were $1 million less than the budgeted estimate.

On an accrual basis, January is the sixth month in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Starfish Awards recognize agencies

Nashville-based International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. has announced the recipients of its 2018-19 Starfish Awards.

The organizations are:

Childhelp, a national organization dedicated to helping at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training.

End Slavery Tennessee, a mission to promote healing of human trafficking survivors and strategically confront slavery in the State of Tennessee. End Slavery Tennessee provides specialized case management and comprehensive aftercare for human trafficking survivors and tactically addresses the problem through advocacy, prevention and training front line professionals.

Nashville Launch Pad, a ‘street-free sleep’ initiative fueled by a collective of concerned citizens within the LGBTQ and allied community, which strives to provide open and affirming safer sleeping shelters for Nashville’s homeless youth.

Nashville Public Library Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and empowering the Nashville Public Library, which serves 350,000-plus Nashvillians.

Room in the Inn, which is supported by nearly 200 congregations and more than 7,000 volunteers. It provides programs that emphasize human development and recovery through education, self-help and work, centered in community and long-term support for those who call the streets of Nashville home.

Goodlettsville company offers new oil blend

Goodlettsville-based MONQ has released a new essential oil blend, FOCUS, a breathable, organic nootropic.

“We are excited to be releasing our groundbreaking new blend, FOCUS MONQ,’’ says Eric Fishman, M.D. CEO and founder of MONQ. “We are using FOCUS to deliver brain boosting aromatherapy, giving people the opportunity to experience enhanced concentration and improved performance in the task of their choice.’’

MONQ tested FOCUS on more than 1,000 individuals and discovered extremely positive results.

Creating FOCUS was methodical and deliberate. MONQ scientists use ethically sourced ingredients from multiple continents. The blend was then formulated and tested to ensure optimal results and safety. FOCUS ingredients include bergamot, cardamom, clary sage, frankincense, ginger and a dozen other EOs.