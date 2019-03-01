VOL. 43 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 1, 2019

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show. Event celebrates 30 years with Changing Times, Changing Gardens, a show designed to reflect the changing landscapes of Middle Tennessee. The show will focus on the changing trends and realities of modern cityscapes, suburban and rural gardens, community initiatives, container and waterwise gardens, organic foods, sustainability and more. Fairgrounds Nashville. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m-7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Company Culture. Speaker: Clair Marshall Crowell, Chief Operations Officer, A. Marshall Hospitality. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

CSA Fair

Learn about community-supported agriculture while connecting with local farmers. Sign up for a CSA plan, with “shares” of vegetables and other produce for you throughout the season. Farm sheds open 8 a.m. Nashville Farmers Marker, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Parthenon Docent Class

Those interested in giving public and educational tours of the Parthenon can join a docent class beginning March 2 and continuing for eight weeks through April 20. The Parthenon, Centennial Park, Nashville. 9 a.m. Information: 615 862-8434.

Kindergarten Readiness Fair

MPHD is hosting the 2019 Kindergarten Readiness Fair with MNPS. Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., Nashville. Participants will be able to enroll their children for kindergarten. If immunizations or birth certificates are needed for registration, MPHD services will be available that day to help with the process. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 615 340-5616

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Talent Solutions Forum

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is convening quarterly talent solutions forums to inform and inspire participation in talent supply chain solutions. Each forum will center on relevant research and solutions with calls to action for employers to align workforce credential and skills needs with postsecondary credential and degree programs in the region. The first forum framing community action will discuss the “Bridges to Completion Report.” The program and panel discussion includes: Bob Obrohta, executive director, Tennessee College Access and Success Network; Shanna Jackson, president, Nashville State Community College; Indira Dammu, education policy adviser, Office of Mayor David Briley; and Joey Hatch, retired executive vice president, Skanska. Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Lifsey Building, 927 Herman Street. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Chamber Members, $20; Future Members $35. Registration required

Planning for the Future

The Nashville International Airport Master Plan provides guidance for sustainable development over the next 20 years and beyond. The goal of the master plan is to ensure that sufficient facilities exist to support future aviation activity in a safe, secure and environmentally responsible manner. The meeting will be held in an open house format where attendees can review materials, ask questions and leave comments. The public is welcome to come by at any time. Metro Southeast, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike. 5-8 p.m. Information

Union University Hendersonville Open House

Representatives from undergraduate and graduate programs will be on site to assist you as you take the next step to completing your college degree. 205 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville. 5-7 p.m. Information, registration

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Martha O’Bryan Center, 711 South Seventh Street, Nashville. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Fee: Free. Information

Young Professionals Lunch

Mayor Chaz Molder discusses how to be the best you can be. Maury Regional Educational Conference Room, 1223½ Trotwood Avenue, Columbia. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $20 members, $25 Future members. Catering by McAlister’s Deli. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, MAFIAoZA’S 230 Franklin Pike Afternoon meeting, Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Williamson, Inc. Joint Mixer

Williamson, Inc., Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance host a joint Chamber Mixer. Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station. 5-7 p.m.

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

MARCH 7-10

Southern Women’s Show

Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. S. Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: Adults, $11 online, $13 at the door, Youths, $6. Free for those younger than 6. Park at Nissan Stadium (lots N&R) and take shuttle to front door. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Musicians Corner Presents: Band Together

A musical event celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road release. Proceeds benefit Musicians Corner, a nonprofit program that supports local artists while providing free public access to live music in Centennial Park. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $20 and up. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Spring into Health

Health fair to promote physical, mental, spiritual and financial health and wellness. Hosted by The Junior Service League of Gallatin. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

County Sumner Irish Festival

The County Sumner Irish Festival is anchored around an authentic Irish stone cottage built by Irish immigrant Hugh Rogan in the late 1790s. There will be tours of the Irish cottage and live Irish music. Food trucks on site. Take chairs and blankets for seating as this is an outdoor event. Bledsoe’s Fort Historic Park, 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs, 37031. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $10 per vehicle. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Salon@615

Greg Iles discusses his new novel, “Cemetery Road.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Additional event: Wednesday, May 1. Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Williamson 101- Open House Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite #150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

MARCH 13-17

2019 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Business Studio: Nashpreneurs Happy Hour at Diskin Cider

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Come connect with other local leaders the second Thursday of every month. Diskin Cider, 1235 Martin Street, Nashville. 5-7. Fee: Free. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Young Professionals Mixer

This event is tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Puckett’s Boat House, 94 E. Main Street, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

2019 Governor’s Address

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Governor Bill Lee to the 2019 Governor’s Address. Omni Hotel, 250 Fifth Avenue S. 7:45-8:15 registration, networking and breakfast, 8:15-9:15 program. Fee; $40 Nashville, Bellevue Harpeth, Maury and Rutherford County Chamber members. $500 reserved table for 10, $70 future Chamber members. Information