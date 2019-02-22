Bill would change how NES discontinues service

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — One of Tennessee's largest public electric utilities could discontinue a customer's service more easily under a bill headed to the House floor.

Tennessee law now requires Nashville Electric Service to send a notice in the mail and to make a good-faith effort to notify the user in person before discontinuing service for nonpayment.

The bill would allow NES to cut off service after mailing the notice.

Republican Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Fayetteville, is sponsoring the bill. He says NES is the only power provider in the state with such requirements. Marsh added that the utility company has cited safety and cost as reasons for the need to change.

A House panel unanimously advanced the bill on Tuesday. It now goes to the House floor.