Predators deal Hartman, Fiala

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

The Nashville Predators keep trying to improve the NHL's worst power play, this time adding some size and experience in Wayne Simmonds from Philadelphia.

Nashville sent forward Ryan Hartman to the Flyers for Simmonds along with a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Simmonds is on pace for a sixth straight season with at least 20 goals, and five of his 16 goals have come on the power play. Nashville's leading scorer this season on the man advantage has been Filip Forsberg with five goals.

Hartman cost Nashville a first-round pick a year ago when acquired from Chicago. Nashville signed him to an extension through this season, but Hartman has only 10 goals and 20 points in 64 games after shoulder surgery during the last offseason.

The Predators earlier in the day traded young forward Kevin Fiala to the Minnesota Wild for Mikael Granlund in an attempt to boost both their power play and overall scoring.

Granlund has 18 points on the power play, which is five better than Nashville's best on the man advantage. He ranked second in Minnesota with 49 points, a total that would put him third on Nashville's roster.

Fiala has 32 points in 64 games, and Nashville coach Peter Laviolette moved Fiala up a line the past two games to play with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen for a final look at what the forward could do before Nashville traded the native of Switzerland away.

Fiala had a career-year season in 2017-18 with 23 goals, 48 points, 13 power-play points and 80 games. But the 11th pick overall in 2014 is minus-11 rating this season.