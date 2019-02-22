Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

Yellen critical of Trump's grasp of economic policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she doubts that President Donald Trump has a good grasp of economic policy or even knows the Federal Reserve's mandates.

In an interview with radio program Marketplace, Yellen says, "I doubt that he would even be able to say that the Fed's goals are maximum employment and price stability."

She says Trump's comments demonstrate a "lack of understanding" about the Fed.

In the interview released Monday Yellen made her most pointed comments about Trump since he decided not to nominate her for a second term as Fed leader. She left the Fed a year ago and was succeeded as chairman by Powell.

She is now a distinguished fellow in residence at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

