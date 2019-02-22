Stocks rise after tariff hike postponed

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street after President Donald Trump held off on raising tariffs on Chinese imports, but gave up much of their gains from earlier in the day.

Technology companies and banks led the way higher Monday. Cisco Systems rose 1.4 percent.

General Electric jumped 6.4 percent after agreeing to sell a biotech business to Danaher for $21.4 billion.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,796. The index has risen for the past four weeks in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,091. It was up 209 earlier.

The Nasdaq added 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,554.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.