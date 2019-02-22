Foreign companies again invest more than $1.5B in Tennessee

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

MURFREESBORO (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University's Business and Economic Research Center says foreign companies have again invested more than $1.5 billion in Tennessee.

A report from the center says the 2018 figure is the fourth time in five years foreign investment has reached that mark or better.

The report also says the companies created more than 3,000 new jobs.

Volkswagen's new SUV line at its plant in Chattanooga accounted for the largest single investment. And five Japanese companies invested more than $600 million in Tennessee last year.

The center's associate director, Steven Livingston, said Tennessee has outperformed many other states in drawing foreign investment in recent years.