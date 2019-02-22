S&P 500 notches 4th straight weekly gain

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks higher, giving the S&P 500 index its fourth straight weekly gain.

The rally Friday came as investors grew hopeful that talks between the U.S. and China would defuse a costly trade war between the two countries.

Wayfair, an online furniture seller, vaulted 27.9 percent after reporting results that topped Wall Street's forecasts.

Kraft Heinz plunged 27.5 percent after reporting huge write-downs to its main brands, slashing its dividend and disclosing an investigation by securities regulators.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,792.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,031. The Nasdaq added 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,527.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.65 percent.