VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

Kristofferson, Dolly producer Fred Foster dead at age 87

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville producer Fred Foster, who produced some of Roy Orbison's most popular records and was the first to produce records from Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 87.

His publicist, Martha Moore, said Foster died Wednesday in Nashville.

Foster was the head of Monument Records label, as well as Combine Music, a publishing company that hired Kristofferson as a songwriter. Foster helped Kristofferson come up with the idea for his song "Me and Bobby McGee." Foster signed the young Parton as a writer and singer, although she did not become famous until she started appearing with Porter Wagoner on his TV show.

Foster produced Orbison's classic records including "Only The Lonely," and "Oh, Pretty Woman," with soaring strings that made him an international star.

