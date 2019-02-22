GOP candidate says new election should be called

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican in the country's last undecided congressional race is ending his bid to be declared a winner and calling for a new election.

Mark Harris told the state's elections board Thursday that he was ending his fight to be declared the winner in the 9th congressional district.

Harris said he was still struggling from health problems caused by a blood infection that landed him in a hospital and led to two strokes. Harris said he was suffering from confusion but that he could see there were substantial doubts about fairness and that a new election is necessary.

Harris made the surprising reversal after his lawyers argued in recent legal filings to the board that he should be certified the winner.

Harris held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready after the election in November. But the state refused to certify the election as allegations of ballot fraud began to surface.