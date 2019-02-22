Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

14 apply for Tennessee Court of Appeals vacancy

Updated 10:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fourteen people have applied for consideration to be appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in the Western Division.

The opening was created by the appointment of Brandon O. Gibson as senior adviser in the governor's office.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing, vote and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration. The hearing date hasn't been announced.

The applicants are James L. Cresswell Jr., Dyersburg; Christopher N. Davis, Jackson; Rhynette N. Hurd, Collierville; Kenneth P. Jones, Memphis; Jennifer King, Huntingdon; Steven Wayne Maroney, Jackson; Carma Dennis McGee, Savannah; Robert D. Meyers, Memphis; John M. Miles, Rives; Keely N. Wilson Nanney, Martin; James R. Newsom III, Germantown; Brandy S. Parrish, Memphis; Michelle Greenway Sellers, Jackson; and Mary L. Wagner, Germantown.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0