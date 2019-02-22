Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019
14 apply for Tennessee Court of Appeals vacancy
Updated 10:18AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Fourteen people have applied for consideration to be appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in the Western Division.
The opening was created by the appointment of Brandon O. Gibson as senior adviser in the governor's office.
The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing, vote and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration. The hearing date hasn't been announced.
The applicants are James L. Cresswell Jr., Dyersburg; Christopher N. Davis, Jackson; Rhynette N. Hurd, Collierville; Kenneth P. Jones, Memphis; Jennifer King, Huntingdon; Steven Wayne Maroney, Jackson; Carma Dennis McGee, Savannah; Robert D. Meyers, Memphis; John M. Miles, Rives; Keely N. Wilson Nanney, Martin; James R. Newsom III, Germantown; Brandy S. Parrish, Memphis; Michelle Greenway Sellers, Jackson; and Mary L. Wagner, Germantown.