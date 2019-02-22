Reliford joins Neal & Harwell

VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

Reliford

Attorney Mozianio “Trey” S. Reliford has joined Neal & Harwell, PLC, as an associate. He has experience in the areas of complex white collar and regulatory defense, securities, antitrust, employment and intellectual property law.

Previously, Reliford was an associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City, where he represented a variety of clients from across the globe in high-stakes, high-profile matters. Reliford formerly served as law clerk for Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins of the Tennessee Supreme Court. While in law school, he was a legal intern in the Nashville District Attorney’s Office.

Reliford earned his J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2015, where he was co-editor-in-chief of the Stanford Journal of International Law, corporate relations director for the Stanford Black Law Students Association and membership chair of Stanford’s Chapter of American Constitution Society. He is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South.

Boyer joins ownership team at FBMM

Boyer

Longtime Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy business manager David Boyer has been named vice president and owner of the entertainment business management firm. He joins its leadership team with 17 years of business management experience at FBMM.

Boyer now joins owners and business managers Julie Boos, Frank Bumstead, Jamie Cheek, Duane Clark, Trey Dunaway, Chuck Flood, Mary Ann McCready and Carmen Romano as an owner of the firm.

Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, Boyer moved to Nashville in 2001 after spending some years writing music and touring with his band. Soon after moving to Music City, he joined FBMM as an entry-level employee.

Boyer earned a degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi in 1994. He is a Leadership Music Class of 2013 graduate and former board member of the Nashville Film Festival. He now serves as a member of the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, and as a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Boyer is treasurer of the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

Friends of Franklin Parks adds 5 new members

Friends of Franklin Parks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city’s public park system with private community resources, has added five new members to its board of directors. They are:

Hamilton Bowman, a native of Franklin and chief operating officer of Franklin-based EnableComp.

Ken Chin, president of KAC Sports & Events, LLC, a consulting firm. His 25-year sports business career began with the National Hockey League’s events department. He is a consultant for the Williamson County Sports Authority and has previously consulted for the Nashville Predators and the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.

Harrison

Clay Harlin, who is affiliated with Harlinsdale Farm as a member of the namesake family. He was involved professionally with the horse-breeding operation from an early age and later served as president of Mid South Uniform Service in Tullahoma.

Jan Marshall, a native of Middle Tennessee, was admissions director for Franklin Road Academy for more than a decade before moving to Leiper’s Fork to open Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant with her husband, Andy.

Matt Roberts, who works in the Franklin office of Stites & Harbison, PLLC, practicing in the firm’s real estate and banking service group.

Southeast Venture promotes marketing coordinator

Steffens

Nashville-based commercial real estate brokerage and development firm Southeast Venture has announced the promotion of marketing coordinator Kaylen Harrison to the title of marketing director.

Harrison joined Southeast Venture as marketing coordinator in 2017 to oversee the firm’s marketing efforts. With extensive experience in graphic design, she coordinates the creation, design and development of marketing campaigns for brokerage listings and other projects. In addition, she develops marketing materials, presentations and proposals for each of Southeast Venture’s divisions.

Harrison graduated from the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in international studies. Before Southeast Venture, she worked in independent website management doing redesign, content editing and maintenance. She also has experience as an office administrator and a retail store manager.

Wood Partners hires for Nashville expansion

Koch

Wood Partners has hired real estate industry veteran Andrew Steffens as managing director to lead its new Nashville office. Steffens will be responsible for sourcing and developing multifamily development opportunities in the Nashville region for the national real estate company.

Before joining Wood Partners, Steffens spent seven years with two other reputable developers where he executed over $350 million of development. Wood Partners’ Nashville office will be its 18th U.S. office.

Steffens has also held various roles within the real estate finance group at Citibank. He graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee and earned an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt.

TriStar Hendersonville welcomes cardiologist

Drecher

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center has hired Rick Koch, M.D., a board-certified cardiologist, to the hospital’s medical staff.

Koch completed both his cardiology fellowship and internal medicine residency at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago. He completed medical school at University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine in Chicago. He is board certified in cardiology, internal medicine, comprehensive echocardiography, cardiovascular CT, nuclear cardiology and is a SHAPE certified heart attack prevention specialist.

He is a native of Massachusetts and was a cardiology ultrasound software engineer before choosing a career in medicine. Before joining the medical staff at TriStar Hendersonville, he practiced cardiology in Bend, Oregon, for 13 years.

Alive hospice hires grief center director

Alive, the only nonprofit provider of hospice care and end-of-life services for Middle Tennessee, has completed a national search for a new grief center director and is expanding its grief support services for the entire community.

Michello

Under the leadership of its new grief center director Alissa Drescher, MA, LPC, GC-C, Alive will roll out new community collaborations and programs, many of which will take place in a specially designed group counseling room in its new Franklin location.

As a nonprofit, Alive’s community services extend far beyond standard hospice care. One of its core offerings is affordable grief support for the entire community, not just those who had a loved one in hospice care. The team of master’s-level counselors helped nearly 1,000 clients begin their healing process last year.

Drescher joins Alive from the Grief Center of Middle Tennessee, which she founded in 2018. She also served as a speaker with PESI Education, providing grief education for mental health providers across the nation. Her prior experience includes serving as the interim executive director and senior program director at the Tristesse Grief Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Veteran finance educator receives faculty award

A veteran of more than 30 years of experience teaching mathematics and finance has been honored with MTSU’s most prestigious awards.

Frank Michello, a professor of finance and director of the Master of Science in Finance program in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business, received the John Pleas Faculty Award this week.

Michello, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Zambia, teaches in both the finance master’s degree program and in the concrete industry management and executive MBA programs.

His research interests include emerging markets, financial accounting, market microstructure, working capital management, portfolio performance evaluation and risk management.

Michello has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed academic journals. He is a member of the Financial Management Association, the African Finance Association, the Academy of Economics and Finance, Financial Executives International and the Mid-West Finance Association.

On Feb. 14, Michello he was one of five unsung community heroes honored at the 23rd annual Unity Luncheon for his contributions to education. His previous awards include the 2018 MTSU True Blue Citation of Distinction; Outstanding Faculty Member in the Economics and Finance Department, 2002-03; Distinguished Assistant Professor, 2002-03; and Superior Faculty Advisor for 2006-07 from the Financial Management Association.

The John Pleas Faculty Award is presented each year to a black faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in teaching, research and service. The award is named for John Pleas, an MTSU Professor Emeritus of psychology.

Cooley Public Strategies announces new hire

Cooley Public Strategies has hired Annette McDermott, who has joined the firm to further strengthen their communications efforts. As director of communications, McDermott will manage media campaigns for CPS clients to continue the success of CPS’s targeted, multilevel media and community engagement efforts.

McDermott brings experience from statewide campaigns in Tennessee and Ohio where she regularly worked with local print, radio and television reporters as well as national media. She also has previously worked at an issue advocacy firm in Washington, D.C. that focused on consumer finance and public lands. In that role, McDermott managed complex communications across multiple states and issues.

A native of Atlanta, McDermott graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in communication studies.

Young named TDEC environment deputy

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers has appointed Gregory T. Young as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Environment.

Young replaces Tisha Calabrese Benton, who became vice chancellor for communications for the University of Tennessee in December.

Young has 18 years of experience in practicing environmental law in Tennessee, including environmental permitting, rulemaking, compliance and enforcement cases. He has expertise in environmental matters involving water quality, air permitting, solid and hazardous waste, utility regulatory programs and more.

He has also worked on conservation projects involving land donations, conservation easements, greenhouse gas credits, and stream and wetland mitigation.

Young has served as co-chair of the working group for Institutional and Legal Framework for TN H2O, Tennessee’s statewide initiative for securing the future of water resources. He was appointed in 2016 to serve on TDEC’s Water Re-Use Advisory Committee. Young has also represented agencies of the state of Tennessee on environmental matters in the past.

Legal publications have recognized Young for his work in environmental law, including listings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers.

He earned his law degree from Tulane University. He also is a graduate of Ole Miss.