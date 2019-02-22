VOL. 43 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 22, 2019

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall & Public Forum. Town Hall is designed to update chamber members and the general public on local issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House Glen Casada, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandan Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free and open to the public. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

State Eggs & Issues

Featuring: Senator Dr. Joey Hensley, Representatives Scott Cepicky and Michael Curcio. Memorial Building, 308 West Seventh Street, Columbia. 6:45-8 a.m. Fee: $15 per person. Reservations required. Information

THROUGH FEB. 23

Book Sale

The Friends of the Fairview Public Library book sale. Fairview Public Library, 2240 Fairview Blvd. Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Metro Parks Health Fair

Parks and Recreation is hosting a Health Fair, Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, # 202, Antioch. This health fair will showcase various fitness programs and classes Metro Parks and Recreation has to offer. There will be tasting stations with health cooking demonstrations as well as fitness class demonstrations. Free event and open to all. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 615 862-8902

Wine Women & Shoes

An event to support the YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center, the largest emergency shelter in the state of Tennessee, providing more than 17,000 nights of safety for women and children each year. This event features wine tastings from some of California’s top-rated vineyards, exclusive shopping, luxurious auction items, plus a special luncheon program with a celebrity performance. Music City Center, Karl Dean Ballroom. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $150 single ticket, $500 honorary circle, $2,500 girlfriend’s package (10 tickets with special perks). Information

Gallatin Firefighters Benevolence Pancake Breakfast

An all-you-can-eat fireman breakfast with proceeds to support the emotional and physical needs for First Responders in the community. 7-11 a.m. Gallatin First Baptist Church, 155 E. Main Street, Gallatin. Fee: $7, under 3 free. All donations are tax-deductible. Information: 615 613-1353.

FEB. 23-24

REIN Event

Systems for passive income – lease options – A to Z. Discover tricks of the trade to make lease options one of your most profitable real estate investing tools. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Fee: $247 and up. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Company Culture. Speaker: Clair Marshall Crowell, Chief Operations Officer, A. Marshall Hospitality. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Parthenon Docent Class

Those interested in giving public and educational tours of the Parthenon can join a docent class beginning March 2 and continuing for eight weeks through April 20. Information: 615 862-8434.

Kindergarten Readiness Fair

MPHD is hosting the 2019 Kindergarten Readiness Fair with MNPS. Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., Nashville. Participants will be able to enroll their children for kindergarten. If immunizations or birth certificates are needed for registration, MPHD services will be available that day to help with the process. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 615 340-5616

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Talent Solutions Forum

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is convening quarterly talent solutions forums to inform and inspire participation in talent supply chain solutions. Each forum will center on relevant research and solutions with calls to action for employers to align workforce credential and skills needs with postsecondary credential and degree programs in the region. The first forum framing community action will discuss the “Bridges to Completion Report.” The program and panel discussion includes: Bob Obrohta, executive director, Tennessee College Access and Success Network; Shanna Jackson, president, Nashville State Community College; Indira Dammu, education policy adviser, Office of Mayor David Briley; and Joey Hatch, retired executive vice president, Skanska. Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Lifsey Building, 927 Herman Street. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Chamber Members, $20; Future Members $35. Registration required

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, MAFIAoZA’S 230 Franklin Pike Afternoon meeting, location TBD. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Williamson, Inc. Joint Mixer

Williamson, Inc., Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance host a joint Chamber Mixer. Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station. 5-7 p.m.

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

MARCH 7-10

Southern Women’s Show

Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. S. Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: Adults, $11 online, $13 at the door, Youths, $6. Free for those younger than 6. Park at Nissan Stadium (lots N&R) and take shuttle to front door. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Musicians Corner Presents: Band Together

A musical event celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road release. Proceeds benefit Musicians Corner, a nonprofit program that supports local artists while providing free public access to live music in Centennial Park. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville. 6-10 p.m. Fee: $20 and up. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Teen Driver Safety Program

This program focuses on impaired driving, distracted driving and general traffic safety. The four hour class is offered to high school teens that reside in any county. Registration is required. South Precinct, 5101 Harding Pl, Nashville. Information: 615 862-7738

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Salon@615

Greg Iles discusses his new novel, “Cemetery Road.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:30 p.m. Additional event: Wednesday, May 1. Special Edition presents An Evening with Melinda Gates, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a signed copy of the book, The Moment of Lift. Information