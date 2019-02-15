Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 15, 2019

Comcast sues state of Tennessee, claims $17M tax overcharge

Updated 6:39AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Comcast is suing the state of Tennessee to recoup $17.1 million paid in taxes, claiming the state miscalculated what the company owed for its video and internet services.

Comcast and its affiliates sued state Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano last week in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The lawsuit claims Comcast paid $17.1 million extra in franchise and excise taxes, plus interest, for 2012 through 2015 due to a state audit.

Comcast says the state wrongly counted its tax bill because the company performed more earnings-producing activities for internet and video services outside of Tennessee than inside, which would change the tax formula. The company also claims the state's tax assessment wasn't based on Comcast's actual books and records.

A spokeswoman for Tennessee's attorney general didn't respond to a request for comment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0